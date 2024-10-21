Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.07.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.31 on Monday, reaching $885.25. The company had a trading volume of 223,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $392.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $889.26 and a 200-day moving average of $833.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.