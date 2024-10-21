Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 9,769 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,112. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $242.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.15.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

