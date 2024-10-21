QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $929,676.53 and approximately $104,024.57 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01045555 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $114,337.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

