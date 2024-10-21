RAMP (RAMP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.01 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $2,493.53 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

