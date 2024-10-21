Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. 969,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,749,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,155,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,680,022.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,426,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,517.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,155,663 shares in the company, valued at $60,680,022.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

