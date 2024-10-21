Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 305,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,791,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,197,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,188,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. 281,768 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

