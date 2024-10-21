Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.38

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and $503,815.56 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,833,290 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

