Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Corning by 10,626.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,556 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,483,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,651,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.68. 1,705,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,966. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

