Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $437.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $440.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $436.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.84. Saia has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $2,953,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,556.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at $3,012,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

