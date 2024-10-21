Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE:SSL traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.54. 559,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,433. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.230835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

