ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 635,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $500,258,000 after buying an additional 237,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.00.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $913.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,931. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $949.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $874.61 and its 200-day moving average is $792.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

