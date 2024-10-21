Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 861 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,079,000 after acquiring an additional 138,493 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,458,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,563,000 after buying an additional 38,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 484,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.75. 87,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

