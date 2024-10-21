Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Chevron were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $277.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

