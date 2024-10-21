Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 183,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,997,000 after purchasing an additional 211,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.38. 699,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

