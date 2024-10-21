Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases Shares of 39,016 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,200.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 293,502 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,776,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,768.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 119,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,564,000 after acquiring an additional 71,474 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,399,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.31. 4,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,183. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

