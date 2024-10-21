Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,673,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after buying an additional 765,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after buying an additional 698,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 947,369 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.