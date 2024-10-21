Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Insider Sells $122,471.91 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Link sold 21,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $122,471.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,515.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Link also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Matthew Link sold 20,487 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $122,512.26.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Matthew Link sold 20,734 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $122,537.94.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 7.5 %

SGHT traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 225,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,711. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.71. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Sight Sciences

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 86.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 260,594 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 76,549 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.