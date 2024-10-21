Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $391.66. 537,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,968. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.80 and a 200-day moving average of $364.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.