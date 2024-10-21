Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.2% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 235.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 166,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after buying an additional 117,236 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,790. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.