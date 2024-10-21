Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.45. 155,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,032,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Sigma Lithium had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 72.0% during the second quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

