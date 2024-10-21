Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $242.55 million and $291.87 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00256030 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,188,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,188,614 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,188,614.186 with 6,749,955,188,614.186 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002387 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $29,666,282.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

