SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s Largest Position

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 10.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 699,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

