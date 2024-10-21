SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.20 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

