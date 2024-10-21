SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MDYV opened at $81.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $81.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.