SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lifted by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $30,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.