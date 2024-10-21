SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,857 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.