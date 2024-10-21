SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSPPF. Barclays raised SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSPPF

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.