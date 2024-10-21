SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSPPF. Barclays raised SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
