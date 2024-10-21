StakeWise Staked ETH Price Tops $2,756.98 on Major Exchanges (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,756.98 or 0.04087988 BTC on major exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $119.60 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,379 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,357.01876147. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,821.90322462 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,236,708.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

