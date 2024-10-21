Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $87.06 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Steem has a market cap of $87.06 million and $19.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,712.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.61 or 0.00539945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00104797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00028826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00228286 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00072962 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,358,252 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

