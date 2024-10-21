Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 100,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 10,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.68.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.18. 1,138,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.01. The stock has a market cap of $479.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $518.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

