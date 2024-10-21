Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,787,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 7.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $265,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,189. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

