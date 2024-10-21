Stewardship Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.87. 1,207,531 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

