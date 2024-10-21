Stewardship Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 132,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after buying an additional 383,496 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after purchasing an additional 233,657 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.40. 257,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

