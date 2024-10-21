Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 32.1% – Still a Buy?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 566,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 81,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$40.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 18.68 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

