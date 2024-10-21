Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,286 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average daily volume of 5,653 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after buying an additional 6,580,260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,896 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Suncor Energy by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,725,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,850,000 after buying an additional 1,209,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,724. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

