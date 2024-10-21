StockNews.com Upgrades STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Strong-Buy

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.37. 406,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,314. STERIS has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $5,714,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 179,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,410,000 after buying an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

