Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.17. 219,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

