Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 354.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,296,000 after acquiring an additional 171,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $908.08. 424,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $858.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $863.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

