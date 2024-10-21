Susquehanna Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $220.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $191.35 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $191.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

