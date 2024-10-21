Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 946 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 946 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £227.04 ($296.47).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 480 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.31).

On Tuesday, August 20th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 482 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149.42 ($195.12).

On Thursday, August 1st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 75,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,339.78).

On Thursday, July 25th, Swagatam Mukerji sold 390,329 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £136,615.15 ($178,395.34).

Centaur Media Stock Down 1.8 %

CAU stock traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 23.06 ($0.30). 26,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,961. The firm has a market cap of £33.43 million, a P/E ratio of 768.67 and a beta of 0.81. Centaur Media Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.89.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

About Centaur Media

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.