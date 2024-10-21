T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

TMUS stock opened at $223.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.85 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

