TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Purchases 43,648 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,648 shares during the period. PDD comprises 5.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $23,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in PDD by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PDD by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in PDD by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in PDD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in PDD by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $124.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

