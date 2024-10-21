TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.43. 4,027,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 366,266 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.