Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Tennant accounts for about 2.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Tennant Price Performance

TNC stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.00. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.