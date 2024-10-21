Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,231. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 73.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

