The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to $42.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TRP traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,976. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.