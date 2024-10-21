The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $10.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $518.28. 771,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.