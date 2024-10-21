The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 667,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,260. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

