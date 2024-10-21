TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $390.18 and last traded at $390.72. Approximately 185,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 284,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

TopBuild Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

