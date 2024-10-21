Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 33.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $220.98. 1,084,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.